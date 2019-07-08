Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ecolab Inc. has 89.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Ecolab Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.76% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ecolab Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.50% 7.30% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ecolab Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. N/A 173 33.70 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Ecolab Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Ecolab Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ecolab Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

With average price target of $182.33, Ecolab Inc. has a potential downside of -7.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.56%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Ecolab Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecolab Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. has weaker performance than Ecolab Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s competitors have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ecolab Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ecolab Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ecolab Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ecolab Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.