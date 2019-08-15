Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Ecolab Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ecolab Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.50% 7.30% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ecolab Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. N/A 183 37.80 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Ecolab Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Ecolab Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ecolab Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 10 4 2.29 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

$187.79 is the consensus target price of Ecolab Inc., with a potential downside of -6.87%. The potential upside of the peers is 23.67%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Ecolab Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecolab Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Ecolab Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ecolab Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ecolab Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s peers are 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Ecolab Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ecolab Inc.’s peers beat Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.