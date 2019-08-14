Ecolab (ECL) to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019; Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Sellers Decreased By 9.26% Their Shorts

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARPO) had a decrease of 9.26% in short interest. ARPO’s SI was 140,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.26% from 154,400 shares previously. With 222,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s short sellers to cover ARPO’s short positions. The SI to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6815. About 26,802 shares traded. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) has declined 80.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.37% the S&P500.

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) is expected to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:ECL) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Ecolab Inc’s current price of $207.46 translates into 0.22% yield. Ecolab Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 832,577 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company has market cap of $27.66 million. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of stock was bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.70 billion. The firm operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy divisions. It has a 40.51 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

