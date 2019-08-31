Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Stake; As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Smead Capital Management Upped Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 289,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.17M, down from 293,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 208 shares. 1,754 are held by Cypress Capital Grp Inc. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 360 shares. 104,324 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Bancorp accumulated 52,093 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bb&T Securities, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,831 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 527,613 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Management has invested 1.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.29% or 323,974 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability reported 255,687 shares stake. Camarda Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sei Invs Com owns 30,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern stated it has 1,310 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt holds 33,695 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,765 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were reported by Blume Cap Mngmt. Brave Warrior Advsr Lc reported 3.64M shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 91,331 shares. 12,700 are held by Quantitative Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 467,138 shares. 256 are held by Parkside Bankshares Tru. Moreover, Charter has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tarbox Family Office holds 453 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 129,663 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Carroll Fin Incorporated invested in 0% or 86 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 665,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 2,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Llc has 421,317 shares.