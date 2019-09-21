Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered by $329,778 Its Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Boosted Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $2.15 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02M shares traded or 40.99% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stifel Corp stated it has 304,365 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. C Ww Wide Hldg A S reported 7.72% stake. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1,271 shares. Focused Wealth reported 150 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 1.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 37,539 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kingfisher Lc has invested 1.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Notis holds 0.88% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harvey Invest Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 9,631 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 146,677 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 1.23% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 15,865 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Company invested in 0% or 15 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 102,970 shares to 276,530 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 510,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).