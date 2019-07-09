Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Decreased Holding by $440,000; Korea Investment Has Lowered Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $5.95 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,950 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, down from 119,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 506,446 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 138,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,114 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.98M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank owns 7,216 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,529 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.04% or 35,204 shares. 39,175 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 406,143 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,148 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 104,326 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 304,850 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 28,851 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 538,000 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested in 0.11% or 256,052 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 106,304 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.39 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $2.51M was made by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 15,000 shares to 21,473 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 50,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.67 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 511 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0.9% or 39,304 shares. Strs Ohio has 128,709 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust owns 2,912 shares. M Securities Inc owns 7,195 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.99% or 251,950 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 1.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,680 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Fred Alger, New York-based fund reported 365 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 162,512 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 0.05% or 33,771 shares. 5,147 are owned by Punch Investment Mngmt. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,926 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,582 shares to 47,302 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 109,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.