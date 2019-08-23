Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Holding; Hs Management Partners Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $9.82 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 2.87M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25 million, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 762,834 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru has invested 1.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exchange Mgmt holds 23,464 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Summit Asset, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,586 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,263 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Primecap Ca, a California-based fund reported 140,600 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.78% or 686,757 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited has 23,879 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 102,531 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 3.22M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 5,040 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 3.85 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $155.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 992,563 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 564 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 3,545 shares. World Asset Management holds 17,658 shares. Moreover, Bank has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,515 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca owns 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,840 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 3,201 shares. 2.93 million are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Bath Savings owns 98,344 shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 37,123 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moors & Cabot invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Serv Networks Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 759,318 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.