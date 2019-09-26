Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Marvin & Palmer Associates Lifted Position by $479,498; Rathbone Brothers Plc Position in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) Has Decreased by $4.51 Million

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 31,334 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, up from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $196.78. About 67,734 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 104,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 29,178 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 133,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 490,468 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – EXPECTED THAT FIT OUT WILL DELIVER A RESULT FOR YEAR WHICH IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AND IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Xing on Italy Turmoil, U.S.-China Trade, Yuan (Video); 18/04/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 138 FROM EUR 136

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock (NYSE:APH) by 16,770 shares to 435,746 shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp Usd0.005 New Common Stock by 41,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc Npv Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADSK).