Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Mairs & Power Trimmed Stake; As Dish Network (DISH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 192,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.66M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 660,067 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.74 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp owns 124,436 shares. 49,281 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Altfest L J & has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bath Savings holds 3.66% or 98,344 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,164 shares. 2,343 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd. Baillie Gifford owns 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,929 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 1,886 shares. Armstrong Henry H Inc has 6,738 shares. Howland Ltd invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,678 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 1.01% or 936,929 shares. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 30,544 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 24,573 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 29,100 shares to 273,665 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

