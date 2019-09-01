Ecolab (ECL) Stake Maintained by Palisade Asset Management Llc; Poplar Forest Capital Holding In Antero Res (AR) Was Raised

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50,525 shares to 130,119 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 62,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,960 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $128,835. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 42,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,639 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).