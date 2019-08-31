Ecolab (ECL) Stake Held by Cumberland Partners Ltd; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : CASY, AZRE, ASNA, LAKE – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Falling Estimates & Price Mean for Macy’s (M) – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Casey’s (CASY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Casey’s General Stores’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Shareholders Feel About The 94% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,493 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mariner Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 66,687 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt has 7,569 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 79,609 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 5,960 shares. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 9,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 145,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pier Capital Lc holds 1.25% or 62,482 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 250,068 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 16,270 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.06% or 2,889 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 175,213 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs stated it has 0.88% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 8,827 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,181 shares stake. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.64% or 16,296 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 431 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 521,628 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,127 shares to 173,378 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,358 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM).