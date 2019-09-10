Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Raised Position; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Position in Visa (V) by $1.48 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4858.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 242,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 247,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.77 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 1.36 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 77,000 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 72,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,000 shares to 29,700 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,271 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

