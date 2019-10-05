Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Harvey Investment Co Cut Its Holding by $5.69 Million; Golub Group Raised Position in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Incorporated (ECL) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 28,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 9,631 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 38,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 7,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 295,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23 million, up from 288,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Financial Grp holds 29,869 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. 2,006 are held by Gould Asset Limited Company Ca. Hanson & Doremus holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 925 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 2.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,705 shares. Frontier Invest Company holds 3.56% or 305,613 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 3.33% or 374,850 shares. 1,830 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blb&B Ltd Com holds 67,663 shares. 7,993 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Birinyi Associates holds 0.65% or 8,900 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com Incorporated invested 2.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Creative Planning reported 352,743 shares stake. Woodstock accumulated 21,890 shares. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Visa and Mastercard reportedly reconsider involvement in Facebookâ€™s Libra – MarketWatch” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 67,460 shares to 232,716 shares, valued at $44.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,148 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37 million for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Ecolab’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 38,805 shares to 147,500 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,301 shares. Bb&T has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,957 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Invesco reported 2.50 million shares. 1,723 are owned by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mairs Pwr Inc holds 1.83M shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,940 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 701,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,005 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 1.43 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.48% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 581,443 shares. 12,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.