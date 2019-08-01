Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped by $2.26 Million Its Holding; As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Declined, Mitchell Group Increased Its Stake by $2.44 Million

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 5.53M shares traded or 142.64% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 12,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 356,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.85M, up from 343,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $200.84. About 968,311 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 8,972 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.45% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 883,811 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,487 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bailard accumulated 6,339 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.14% or 49,511 shares. Donaldson Cap Lc stated it has 35,306 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 5,036 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 24,402 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 7,154 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset reported 5,532 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 40,207 shares. Girard has invested 0.77% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset De has 2.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,356 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares to 86,447 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 60,514 shares to 162,025 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,220 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 102,101 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,550 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 23,156 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 14,496 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 337 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd invested in 60,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru owns 6,128 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 5,869 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 12,017 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).