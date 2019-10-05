Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Lifted Holding; Springbok Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Brinker Intl (EAT)

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 21,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 44,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 22,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 858,314 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 105,169 shares to 400 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 59,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,635 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Co invested in 0% or 6,290 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 58,938 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1.23M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 39,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 119,201 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 0.42% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Petrus Trust Communications Lta holds 8,115 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 6,774 shares.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brinker hires new marketing boss for Chili’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “America Is Eating Out Like Never Before, but Not Everyone’s a Winner – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brinker gains after Stephens nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant margin down for Brinker’s International – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker International appoints new chief marketing officer at Chili’s – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3,693 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,623 shares. 4,515 are owned by Natl Asset. Blair William & Communications Il stated it has 1.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mairs & reported 1.83M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 210,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 14,596 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 20,753 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Grp Inc has invested 1.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tarbox Family Office holds 162 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 200 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 59,782 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.