Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $318,560 as Stock Value Rose; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Baupost Group Trimmed Stake

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 562,419 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 13/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcasting’s Hostile Takeover; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $206.88. About 633,613 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sinclair Hires Jason Wildenstein As General Manager In Johnstown, PA – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Sinclair Broadcast Group Became a Sports TV Contender – Motley Fool” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair launches financing for $9.6B Disney RSN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair has $10B-plus deal to acquire former Fox sports nets – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

