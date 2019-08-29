Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Cut Holding by $572,982

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 19,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 134,719 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 154,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 241,495 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 70,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 168,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.72M, down from 239,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 965,115 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 14,939 shares to 153,229 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 75,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,924 are held by Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Com. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc invested 1.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stock Yards Bancorporation Co has 4,659 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Notis stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 25,876 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). National Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,387 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 642 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,731 shares. Arrow reported 10,486 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 3,065 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 18,431 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 462,376 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $158.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 95,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

