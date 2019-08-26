Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Swedbank Decreased Its Stake; Borgwarner (BWA) Holding Has Increased by Cwh Capital Management Inc

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 33,470 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Swedbank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 55,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.81M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 24,643 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jnba Advisors holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 305 shares. 59,896 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 5,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 66,147 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 12,143 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 5,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 356,955 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 24,352 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Co has invested 0.82% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 792 shares. Dean Associate invested 0.55% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bristol John W Com reported 1.14 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 128,529 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $221.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 199,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).