Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Swedbank Decreased Its Position; As Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Valuation Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.95 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 3,079 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM

Swedbank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 55,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.81M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.88. About 49,467 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 12,144 shares to 712,749 shares, valued at $108.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1,700 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 8,561 shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 114,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colony Gru Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,096 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.3% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 5,622 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 270 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 516,448 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability accumulated 67,623 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1.98M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 44,778 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 244,949 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $198.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).