Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $8.80 Million; 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $70.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.17M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,310 are held by Citizens And Northern. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has 1.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,891 shares. Altfest L J & has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 431 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1.24 million shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bancorp Of The West has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 1.14M shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bridges Investment Management stated it has 49,320 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 124,214 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares to 138,250 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Universal’s ‘Good Boys’ Is Doing Great Business At Box Office – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 You’ll Wish You’d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.