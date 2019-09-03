Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $8.80 Million; Pdt Partners Lowered Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $1.70 Million as Valuation Declined

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 27,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 92,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 120,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 195,607 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 548,116 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,000 shares to 466,000 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 22,056 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 57,646 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 517,671 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.31% or 3.24 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.98M shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.5% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Torray Lc invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 32,606 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com. Gw Henssler And has invested 1.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 23,625 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nuance Ltd Liability Company invested in 91,461 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 2,013 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.37 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Campbell (CPB) Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat: What’s Next for the Company? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 7 Tech Stocks With Over 20% Upside – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OSI Systems (OSIS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Brinker holds 0.02% or 9,856 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.02% or 102,880 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 4,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability has 8,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,071 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp invested 1.74% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 50,600 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Stephens Mgmt Gru Ltd invested in 469,359 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,255 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 9,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 64,949 shares.