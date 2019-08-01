Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Lifted Holding by $419,760 as Market Value Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Maintains Holding in Flws/1 (FLWS)

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 2,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 521,628 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.09M, up from 519,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.93. About 387,383 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 130.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 341,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 604,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 262,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 103,160 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 28,253 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 56,076 are owned by Tt. 7,223 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corp. Covington Cap invested in 0.14% or 12,561 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Woodstock reported 56,869 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. First Merchants Corporation has 7,584 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 730 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 940 shares. Nadler Finance Grp Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,145 shares. Jefferies Llc holds 20,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 6,050 shares. Cohen And Steers has 16,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 51,545 shares to 203,782 shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 8,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,253 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 34,595 shares to 46,457 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,529 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Parametric Port Ltd Llc owns 109,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 206,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 187,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 69,489 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 159,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd invested in 60,299 shares. 14,573 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 31,759 shares in its portfolio. 478 are owned by Dorsey Wright &. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings.