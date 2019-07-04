Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Increased Its Stake; Golub Group Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $317,772

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99M, down from 290,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 1547.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 30,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,577 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).