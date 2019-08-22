Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Its Stake; As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Increased by $2.02 Million Its Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 3.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 27/03/2018 – Viacom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 55,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 775,300 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.87 million, down from 830,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 520,124 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8,939 shares to 419,441 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 154,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company/The.

