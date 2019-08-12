Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Holding; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.37 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 2.00 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 704,235 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.67 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.31M shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,050 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 0.63% or 54,276 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,931 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 4,102 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.10 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.22M shares. Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership reported 389,639 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Management Corp owns 126,306 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mufg Americas Corp has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 21,787 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 141,702 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 6,141 shares. Legacy has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 259,770 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.38% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 165,646 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,370 shares. 1,285 were accumulated by Va. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 11,305 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,982 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Lc owns 2,799 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 145,982 shares. The California-based Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.47M shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 157,794 shares. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 1,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 1 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,735 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.