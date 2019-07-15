Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Increased Stake by $357,104 as Market Value Rose; As Zagg (ZAGG) Valuation Declined, Signia Capital Management Increased Position by $1.69 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $198.64. About 287,032 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 522,949 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 76,315 shares. Altfest L J invested in 0.08% or 3,404 shares. Old Bankshares In invested in 0.05% or 5,617 shares. D E Shaw And has 3,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 2,559 shares. First Merchants has 7,584 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Credit Agricole S A owns 3,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 109,000 are held by Caledonia Investments Public Limited Company. Moreover, Kessler Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Da Davidson has 19,907 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 705,306 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 5,021 shares. Gabelli Funds has 27,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

