Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Markel Raised Position by $1.58 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Price Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.03M, up from 275,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $196.37. About 347,738 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.02M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $213.43. About 484,461 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.