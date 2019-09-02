Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Headinvest Lowered Its Position by $5.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 28,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 28,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 56,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

