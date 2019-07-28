Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Marco Investment Management Cut Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,937 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

