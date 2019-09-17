Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $329,778; Boston Partners Stake in Encana (ECA) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 408,699 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 71.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 3.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 22.80M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 89,803 shares to 172,651 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.28 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.31% or 10,757 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jefferies Grp Limited Co invested in 25,097 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amp Ltd accumulated 172,675 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northeast Consultants reported 6,912 shares stake. Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hills National Bank & Tru reported 2,778 shares stake. Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 88,480 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,920 shares. 1,388 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Cannell Peter B owns 13,447 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts-based Eastern Bank has invested 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 91,836 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $60.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 24,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.