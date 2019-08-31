Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Qci Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Harvest Management Decreased Stake by $364,000 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 4,862 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,565 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Optimum accumulated 497 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 5,532 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hallmark reported 4,951 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has 2.42% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 313,811 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.39M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0.07% or 92,432 shares. 1,410 are owned by Security Financial Bank Of So Dak. Hilton Capital Limited holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 380 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 121,606 shares. Mngmt Va owns 1,285 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares to 75,854 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Cp.

