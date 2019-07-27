Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.17 Million; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Route One Invest Limited Partnership has invested 2.67% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 53,486 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,330 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.64M shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc accumulated 13,296 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc has 8,459 shares. 2.49M were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Royal London Asset Management invested in 46,792 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 168 shares. Nuveen Asset has invested 0.15% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Captrust reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested in 1,094 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lord Abbett And Limited Com holds 238,216 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,927 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 42,724 shares. Mairs And Inc owns 2.03M shares. First Natl Bank has 36,629 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,200 shares. 52,929 are owned by Baillie Gifford. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 2,557 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated reported 7,252 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust Comm reported 98,344 shares stake. Punch & Assoc Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 5,147 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,233 shares to 318,655 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).