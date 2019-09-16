Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Its Stake by $16.43 Million; As Redwood Tr (RWT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09M, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 688,384 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. It is down 1.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.11M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 158,982 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $195.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 884,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De reported 195,752 shares. 429,053 are owned by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Co owns 0.39% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 62,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 599,677 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 429,997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Lc reported 796 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 179,300 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 1,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.3% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). 31,021 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp reported 17,910 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Incorporated reported 46,788 shares. Sand Hill Lc holds 33,712 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 16,033 shares. 1,050 are held by Bartlett & Company Lc. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 1,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.48 million shares. 1,585 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Pggm Invests reported 184,604 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 233,239 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 69,664 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,940 shares. Nbt National Bank N A Ny reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 7,176 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 784,832 shares stake.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 194,798 shares to 953,651 shares, valued at $53.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.