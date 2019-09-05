Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Stake; Wunderlich Securities Lifted Its Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $509,151

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1,174 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 3,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $206.09. About 570,839 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 3.51M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 29.95 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135 are owned by First Interstate Savings Bank. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tt invested 1.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 47,376 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc reported 4,340 shares. 251,950 are owned by Barrett Asset Ltd. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 5,036 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 20,760 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Alley Ltd owns 1.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 21,090 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested in 0.22% or 6,475 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,147 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

