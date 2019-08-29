Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Stake; Citadel Advisors Position in China Pete & Chem (Call) (SNP) Has Increased by $679,400 as Share Value Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 144,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $206.71. About 562,541 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (Call) (SNP) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 77,796 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 07/05/2018 – CHINA APRIL CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.46 MLN TONNES VS 39.17 MLN TONNES IN MARCH – CUSTOMS; 21/03/2018 – ADB signs $250 mln loan deal for China geothermal heating; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHINA JAN-MAR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 112.07 MLN TONNES VS 104.73 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IGV) by 22,523 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

