Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose While Agf Investments America Has Lifted Holding by $634,656; Weiss Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 214,930 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 76,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 352,072 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,677 are held by Arete Wealth Lc. Lincoln accumulated 0.06% or 87,313 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 484,338 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard Associate Inc owns 24,850 shares. Cohen Steers owns 439,276 shares. Finance Services holds 290 shares. 1,148 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 983,946 are owned by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 21,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 0.52% or 43,769 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 117,003 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 47,568 shares to 33,883 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,356 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 33,617 shares. The New York-based Cim Lc has invested 4.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kings Point Management holds 0.04% or 1,075 shares. Citizens Northern holds 1,310 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 148,725 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 15,001 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.94% or 2.09M shares. Veritas Invest Llp accumulated 2,383 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.18% or 927,842 shares. Commerce Bancorp holds 0.11% or 52,093 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.01% stake. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Suntrust Banks reported 220,649 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares to 140,469 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).