Ecolab (ECL) Position Raised by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc; Franklin Street Advisors Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $206.93. About 99,214 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 8,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 255,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 915,718 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,661 shares to 147,150 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,354 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 600,000 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 4 were accumulated by Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,185 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Co stated it has 1.42% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). D E Shaw has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Parkside Bankshares & Tru owns 590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.13M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,064 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 45,570 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 111,100 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Allied Advisory reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,137 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.