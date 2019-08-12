Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose While Blair William & Company Boosted Its Holding; Kames Capital Plc Upped Stake in Host Hotels Resorts (HST) as Shares Declined

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (HST) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 33,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 327,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 293,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.90M shares traded or 89.85% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 14,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 936,929 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.41 million, up from 922,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 704,235 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 6,520 shares to 423,007 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,896 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 124.08 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited invested in 12,142 shares. Grs Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 190,360 shares stake. Asset Management holds 0.03% or 84,193 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp reported 7,956 shares. Invesco holds 8.67 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.19% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 15,415 shares. Element Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.3% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Millennium Lc reported 6.34M shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 128,310 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd owns 66,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 278.71M shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 21,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.