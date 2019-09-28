Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose While American International Group Decreased Position by $1.91 Million; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Price Rose, Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped by $4.07 Million Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 9,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 97,292 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21M, down from 106,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 342,846 shares traded or 142.68% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.55% or 4,036 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 29,694 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 0.6% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 123,679 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.1% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Dillon And Assoc has invested 2.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,635 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Cleararc Cap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 32,622 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Hikari Limited has 2,100 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 4,121 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,231 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 192,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.09% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 21,376 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial holds 12,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 663,380 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 24,286 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 22,500 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. 21,336 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. 400 are owned by Hillsdale Inv. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).