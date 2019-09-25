Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Position by $2.61 Million; As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 106,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 102,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 658,640 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 13,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 735,853 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.29M, down from 749,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.96. About 224,361 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,255 shares to 225,243 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.48 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.