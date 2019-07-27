Ecolab (ECL) Holding Held by Riverbridge Partners Llc; As Ametek (AME) Shares Rose, Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 349,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,505 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 60,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 21.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Btim holds 82,775 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 6 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 43,108 shares. Amer Century owns 4.62M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 18,200 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc reported 400 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Cap Ser Of America Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,115 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 33,559 shares. 2.18 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Burney reported 15,530 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 14,818 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $75.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 6,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 200 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,886 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M&T National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 84,790 shares. Cohen Steers owns 16,653 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 31,553 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 6,475 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 232,986 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nordea Ab has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M&R Cap Mgmt reported 300 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 22,419 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 12,795 shares to 141,469 shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 47,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,415 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation Ho.