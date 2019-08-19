Ecolab (ECL) Holding Held by Edgewood Management Llc; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $504,880

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 89,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 2.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 29,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $207.71. About 202,264 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 63,600 shares to 159,900 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 129,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Lc reported 1.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roosevelt Inv reported 15,133 shares stake. Parsec Financial Management has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carderock Capital Mgmt reported 2,674 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.65M shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.99% or 403,661 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 130,436 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Management Com has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Opus Invest Mgmt invested in 40,200 shares. Baltimore reported 26,195 shares stake. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,779 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 232,511 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 159,843 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Payden & Rygel holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 348,319 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Fifth Third Bank reported 297,973 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc stated it has 313,811 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 1.93% or 38,279 shares. The Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,510 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).