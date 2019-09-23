Ecolab (ECL) Holding Has Lifted by Destination Wealth Management; Invesco LTD Has Upped Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 816,022 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.66M, up from 806,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 720,526 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 83,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39M, up from 80,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.9. About 319,342 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 70,394 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 3,486 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 45 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 7,189 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 1.16% or 14,905 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 5,059 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 48,300 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.19% or 98,895 shares. Bessemer Group reported 12,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 13,697 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc invested 0.3% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Pinnacle Financial has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,861 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Com has 87,086 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 796,166 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $103.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 617,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 246 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd reported 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 22,571 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,223 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,018 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Hilltop Hldg owns 2,250 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation owns 52,374 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Three Peaks Capital Limited Liability invested in 1.61% or 28,080 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 172 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bluestein R H & Communications owns 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,350 shares. 172,438 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry And.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 215,521 shares to 1,038 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 24,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,419 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).