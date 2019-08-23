Ecolab (ECL) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $318,560; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Capital World Investors Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $202.65. About 440,553 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17.73 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43B, down from 19.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 4.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.21% or 77,888 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barometer Mngmt has 40,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 6,050 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Colorado-based Cetera has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citigroup reported 310,086 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mawer Investment Mgmt invested in 207,815 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 9,496 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.6% or 40,366 shares. Nomura reported 8,769 shares stake. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,693 shares. American Century Cos invested in 971,937 shares. 13,247 are owned by Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Partnership owns 5,000 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,933 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,930 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset owns 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,144 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Philadelphia Tru Communications has 15,706 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Weiss Multi invested in 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Rech Glob Investors reported 3.74% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Hap Trading Limited has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,192 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 29,327 shares. Zuckerman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 1.43% or 75,094 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,839 shares to 330,854 shares, valued at $66.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 585,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Cl A.