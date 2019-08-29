Ecolab (ECL) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose; As American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Value Rose, Holder Forward Management Has Decreased by $568,125 Its Stake

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 189,222 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 965,115 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Td Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 121,770 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability Company owns 10,982 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 67,969 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 0.42% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.03% or 27,000 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 6.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 62,271 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc accumulated 1,358 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 1.14M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Oak Capital Lc has 0.23% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,055 shares. Bristol John W & Communication Inc New York invested in 2.26% or 466,958 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 771 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,194 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 64,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Incorporated stated it has 65,512 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 403,758 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 1,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 58,405 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 188,625 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America owns 0.14% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 35,601 shares. Moreover, Usa Portformulas has 0.12% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 4,011 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 32,277 shares.