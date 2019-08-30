Ecolab (ECL) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $318,560; Boys Arnold & Co Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $8.91 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 821,719 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,736 shares to 70,243 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,407 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Lc has 2,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co invested in 644,581 shares. 1,723 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Mngmt. Orrstown Finance Svcs invested in 0.08% or 456 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 80,401 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 4,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,252 were reported by Girard Ptnrs. Mcrae Cap Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,420 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 1.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,599 were reported by Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd holds 32,303 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Intl Sarl owns 14,800 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 3,305 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.12% or 11,735 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3.20M shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 7,758 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,964 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg holds 0.01% or 8,769 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 63,383 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 255,687 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.12M shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 253,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 2.24% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited stated it has 33,771 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 28 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,142 shares. Everett Harris Ca has 83,795 shares.