Ecolab (ECL) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $3.56 Million; Target (TGT) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 20,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, up from 47,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 495,196 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 158.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 325,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 530,706 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.59 million, up from 205,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 3.11 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel reported 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.5% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). City Holdg reported 55 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 6,350 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding has 116,950 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Limited has 13,247 shares. Smithfield invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 44,278 are held by Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc holds 1,409 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,310 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancshares Corp has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 84,790 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 450,844 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $125.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 18,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,709 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).