Ecolab (ECL) Holder Tt International Has Decreased Its Holding by $710,160; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Value Rose While Beach Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $246.58. About 627,361 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.64. About 466,240 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,292 were accumulated by Glovista Invs Limited Liability. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 70,886 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,375 shares. Swift Run Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1,040 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Co reported 1,278 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 952 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,373 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,391 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 31 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 16 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,905 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.48% or 42,593 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 517,671 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 2.35 million were reported by Jensen Investment Mgmt. Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 30,126 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros has invested 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Penobscot Investment Mgmt owns 8,715 shares. Aperio Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gotham Asset Limited Com owns 17,327 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 51,806 shares. Blair William And Il holds 936,929 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 22,498 were accumulated by Eagle Capital Limited Liability. Liberty reported 23,500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,001 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.