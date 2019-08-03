Ecolab (ECL) Holder Sterling Capital Management Decreased Position by $37.37 Million; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position Held by Great Point Partners Llc

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 340,790 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 212,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 335,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.21 million, down from 547,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $43.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 752,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,812 shares to 24,664 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 62,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).