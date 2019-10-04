Ecolab (ECL) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Its Associated Banc (ASB) Stake by $2.16 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09M, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 129.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 102,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 182,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 727,374 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37 million for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 356,620 shares. Cap Mgmt Va accumulated 1,335 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Counsel Lc Ny reported 327,909 shares. 356 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 131,659 shares. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 1,284 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 4,106 are held by Choate Invest. Baillie Gifford And Commerce holds 0.01% or 64,382 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Security Bancshares Of So Dak stated it has 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd Com has 4.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trust Communications Of Vermont owns 62,003 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 104,453 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 3,156 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on Ecolab – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab buys Australia’s Gallay Medical & Scientific – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 57,096 shares to 475,406 shares, valued at $78.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 45,065 shares. 40,000 are held by Stonebridge Advsr Lc. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability stated it has 498,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 182,200 shares. Hm Payson accumulated 224 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 176,100 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 244,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Mairs Power Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 118,958 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 24,667 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 25,600 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 2.49M shares or 0.02% of the stock.